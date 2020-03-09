Samsung 2020 QLED 8K TVs gets Wi-Fi6 certification

Samsung was one of the first companies to add Wi-Fi 6 support to its smartphones last year and the company has confirmed that their 2020 QLED 8K TVs also come with Wi-Fi 6, earning them the Wi-Fi6 certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. First TV range with Wi-Fi6 certification, the actual chip is a custom one made by MediaTek for Samsung.

With Wi-Fi 6, users can expect “higher transmission throughput while saving on power,” which comes in handy if you are trying to stream 8K content.

There are a good number of Wi-Fi 6-enabled routers in the market but considering the average price of these routers, it is currently on the expensive side for majority of the market.