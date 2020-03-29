Samsung to update Galaxy S10 and Note10 series with select S20 features

Samsung has announced it will bring new, innovative features found on its flagship Galaxy S20 series to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 series through an upcoming software update. The update includes the latest camera features and software enhancements.

Starting with the advanced Photo and Video experience, this update brings select Galaxy S20 photo video experiences to last year’s flagship. It will introduce a Single Take feature that uses the camera system and AI to capture a number of photos and videos at once and recommends the best shot for you. The camera enhancement also includes Pro Video that gives you even more control to adjust settings like ISO, shutter speed and exposure level. You can also switch between the front and rear cameras while recording video.

The update will also bring the latest gallery features for organising photos. Now with the AI support, the Gallery app automatically groups together similar shots of the same subject for a more organized gallery. Users can easily review similar shots and select their favorite to serve as the photo group’s thumbnail. When viewing a photo in the gallery, you can zoom in on an image and press Quick Crop, located at the top left-hand corner, to crop photos to your desired size.

To share content with nearby contacts, Samsungs new Quick Share app will let you share photos, videos, or even large files with multiple people at a click. Music Share feature lets you extend your paired Bluetooth connection without the need to disconnect for a friend to play their music on a speaker or car stereo.