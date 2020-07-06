Samsung turns to WhatsApp for Indian and Brazilian customers

This global pandemic has changed a lot of things and it seems companies are figuring out new ways to reach out to their customers. Samsung India today announced that customers can reach them on their WhatsApp support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) that will allow Samsung customers to register themselves and avail number of services like technical support, service center information, repair status, offers, product demo request and more.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, Samsung last month introduced a new way for customers to buy devices. In conjunction with the nearest Samsung store and a bot figuring out the customer need, customers can then speak to a sales rep to finish the purchase. Samsung says the service is protected by Google’s Cloud Armor technology.

Extending the service via WhatsApp is logical as Brazil and India have the largest number of WhatsApp users across the globe.

For more informatio, click here for India or click here for Brazil.