Samsung AltZLife makes it easy to switch between secure mode and normal

Samsung Knox is one of the most underrated features. It adds another layer of security and while businesses are the target of this feature, Samsung has been trying to make it as consumer friendly as possible. They have Secure Folder baked into devices that makes it easy for a regular user to save their files and use apps in a secure environment. The AltZLife is the evovled version of that.

Instead of activating Secure Folder from the quick panel menu, AltZLife lets user switch back and forth between regular and secure versions of the app that one is currently using.

In the gallery checking out pictures or videos? Double press the power button and you will start seeing the private version of gallery. Same with WhatsApp, Facebook wherein you can use two different accounts on the same phone simultaneously on both these apps or use other apps like YouTube to watch videos in a logged in profile and another one in a secure session.

The other improvement AltZLife brings to the table, in addition to quick switch is content suggestion, which is an on-device AI-powered engine that “automatically suggests users to move private images of pre-selected categories to the Secure Folder”.

Although we see AltZLife being rolled out to Samsung’s flagship and lower-priced phones in the near future, the feature is currently limited to Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 and is available now via a software update.