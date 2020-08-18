Select Samsung devices will get three Android generation upgrades

Samsung has confirmed that some of its devices (read mid-range to high-end) will get three generations of Android OS upgrades. This means if you have a device from the list below or plan to buy, rest assured, your phone or tablet will receive Android 10, Android 11 and Android 12 (or Android 13 if the device comes with Android 11 out of the box) upgrades. This is in addition to the security updates that Samsung rolls out monthly or quarterly for most of its devices.

Samsung has been giving at least two OS upgrades for most of its devices but it’s a good thing for the Korean company to come out and officially confirm as it gives credence to Samsung’s commitment on existing devices.

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S20 will be one of the series to get the Android 11 upgrade later this year with other models getting it after the S20 rollout in late 2020 or next year.

Eligible Galaxy devices: