Select Samsung devices will get three Android generation upgrades

Samsung has confirmed that some of its devices (read mid-range to high-end) will get three generations of Android OS upgrades. This means if you have a device from the list below or plan to buy, rest assured, your phone or tablet will receive Android 10, Android 11 and Android 12 (or Android 13 if the device comes with Android 11 out of the box) upgrades. This is in addition to the security updates that Samsung rolls out monthly or quarterly for most of its devices.
Samsung has been giving at least two OS upgrades for most of its devices but it’s a good thing for the Korean company to come out and officially confirm as it gives credence to Samsung’s commitment on existing devices.
Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S20 will be one of the series to get the Android 11 upgrade later this year with other models getting it after the S20 rollout in late 2020 or next year.
Eligible Galaxy devices:
- Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices
- Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices
- Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices
- Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices
- Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices
