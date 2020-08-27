Another Unpacked event on Sep 1 for Galaxy Z Fold2

Now that the Galaxy Note20 series and ecosystem products are out of the way, Samsung has put all its focus on its third foldable phone – Galaxy Z Fold2.

Samsung has scheduled another Unpacked event on September 1 and the agenda of the virtual event is clear – Galaxy Z Fold2. Samsung will most likely reveal the phone’s price along with availability details.

While Galaxy Note20 series is an important launch, it’s the foldable area where the next growth is and Samsung is committed to it.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 rights the wrongs the first foldable phone and now comes with a large 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch display when opened. The phone will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours.