Samsung brings the 7000mAh battery phone to India

Samsung today officially announced their newest addition in the M series – the Galaxy M51. The phone takes the crown for being one of the first phones in India and around the world to sport a 7000mAh battery. We are not sure about the backup time but we assume the phone can easily give up to 2 days of battery time before needing to find an AC adapter, which by the way takes under two hours with the included 25W adapter. Also, the phone comes with a Type-C to Type-C cable that allows the phone to charge other devices.

Weighing in at 213g and thickness of a manageable 9.5mm, the Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128gB of internal storage with expandable up to 512GB.

The phone has a quad-camera setup with 64MP leading the pack along with 12+5+5MP sensors. The front is a 32MP sensor for selfies.

The phone will be available from next week (September 18) in Electric Blue and Celestial Black colours with the 6GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 24,999 and the 8GB variant for Rs. 26,999.

The phone will sell on Amazon India, Samsung’s online and offline stores but if you are buying within the first three days of the launch from Amazon, HDFC credit and debit card users will get up to Rs. 2,000 instant cashback when they purchase the phone.

