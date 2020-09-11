Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will sell for Rs. 1,49,999 in India

The last piece of gadgetry that was announced earlier last month at the Unpacked event is now coming to India. Samsung India has confirmed that the pre-order of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will go live from September 14 and it will be sold at a price of Rs. 1,49,999. Needless to say, it is expensive but not as pricey as Samsung had launched the Galaxy Fold last year.

The new Galaxy Z Fold2 5G fixes all the quirks of the original Galaxy Fold phone and now comes with a large 6.2-inch Infinity-O cover screen accompanied with the main 7.6-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate support.

The phone also brings 5G support, foldable-centric features like improved multitasking, flex mode, app continuity and a lot more.

As far as rest of the hardware goes, it is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, 4500mAh battery, 10MP main and cover camera for selfies with 12MP triple rear-camera support.

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G pre-orders go live from September 14 and will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colour options. Customers can also avail a no-cost EMI for a year from samsung.com as well as get 4 months of YouTube Premium and Microsoft 365 subscription at a 22% discount.