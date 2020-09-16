Galaxy Z Fold2’s display panel has the smallest curvature radius

Samsung’s display subsidiary has confirmed that they are the first in the industry to commercialise a foldable display panel with a curvature radius of 1.4R. The device that uses this display is Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold2.

As Samsung iterates, achieving such a low curvature rate is no easy feat considering the folding stress which happens due to the front side’s contraction and backside’s extension at the same time.

Since this folding stress is related to the curvature rate of the display, Samsung Display optimised few things related to the material of the display, the panel design and the module assembly to cushion the panel as much as they can when it is folded.

What does it mean to the average consumer? Not much except a testament to the display’s reliability when using one of Samsung’s most expensive phone.

Samsung Display has also confirmed that Galaxy Z Fold2’s display is has passed the 200,000 display panel fold test by Bureau Veritas and has an Eye Care Display certification from SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance) for blue light emission of only 6.5%.