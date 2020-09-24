ECG reading comes to Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2 users in the US

Samsung has received clearance from the US FDA to enable electrocardiogram (ECG) readings on their Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatches.

Samsung says the ECG Monitor feature will be available via the Health Monitor app, allowing users to monitor their heart rhythm for irregularities or Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

For an accurate reading, Samsung says the user needs to sit down while wearing the watch, rest the arm on a flat surface, place the fingertip on the top button, and let the watch classify it as either Sinus Rhythm or AFib.

Since the ECG function is approved by the FDA, users can then send the reading to a health professional for further analysis.

That’s not all. Galaxy Active3 users can also check for the blood oxygen level or SpO2. Checking oxygen in the bloodstream has gained prominence as it is said to be one of the Covid-19 indicators.