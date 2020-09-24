Samsung launches Wireless Charging Trio, PD Battery Pack in South Korea

Samsung today announced two new accessories for Samsung mobile and its companion devices. First is the Wireless Charging Trio that allows to wirelessly charge three devices simultaneously. For instance, one can use to charge a Samsung phone, earphones and the Galaxy Watch.

Samsung says the Wireless Charging Trio is fitted with six charging coils, thus allowing users to place the devices any way they want and charges devices at up to 9W. Compatible Apple devices will charge at 7.5W.

Samsung bundles a 25W charger with the Wireless Charging Trio and is priced at 99,000 won for black and white colour options.

Next up is the 20,000mAh PD Battery Pack, which is Samsung’s highest ever and supports up to 25W fast charging with Power Delivery 3.0. Just like the wireless charger, the battery pack can also charge three devices simultaneously and comes with safety features like protecting the integrated battery from overcharging, short circuit, temperature, shock, etc.

It will be available in dark gray colour at 77,000 won.