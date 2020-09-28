Galaxy Tab Active3 is Samsung’s latest rugged tablet

The second tablet to be announced today after the Galaxy A7 is the Galaxy Tab Active3. The rugged tablet is meant for the global market and builds on the design of Galaxy Active2 that offers portability and performance in a rugged form factor.

Targeted at users who use the device out in extreme conditions, the Galaxy Tab Active3 is MIL-STD-810H certified, which means the tablet can withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters and is IP68 rated, giving the tablet resistance against dust and water.

The tablet is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 processor along with 4GB RAM and internal storage options of 64GB or 128GB. The 8-inch tablet also features microSD card support up to 1TB.

The Galaxy Tab Active3 also supports a rugged variant of S Pen and comes with nifty outdoor features like better touch sensitivity who use gloves, face unlock and fingerprint scanner.

The tablet boasts some other features like Wi-Fi 6 with MIMO, 5050mAh removable battery and even no battery mode that allows the tablet to work without an installed battery, Samsung DeX, 13MP+5MP cameras and Android 10 out of the box.

The tablet will sell in select regions in Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants.