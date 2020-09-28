Samsung announces Galaxy Tab A7 in India

Samsung just confirmed that they will launch their affordable tablet – Galaxy Tab A7 in the Indian market. With e-learning and work from home on the rise, the Galaxy Tab A7 looks like a perfect companion for both work and entertainment.

The compact tablet comes with a metal finish and features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000×1200) screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 80% and Dolby Atmos surround support with quad speakers for an immersive viewing experience.

On the hardware side of things, the Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. There’s an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera, 7040mAh battery and microSD card support up to 1TB.

Samsung will sell the Galaxy Tab A7 in three colours – Dark Gray, Silver and Gold with the LTE model going for Rs. 21,999 and the Wi-Fi model at Rs. 17,999. Interested customers can pre-book the tablet on samsung.com and amazon.in wherein they can get the Keyboard Cover for just Rs. 1,875 (MRP: Rs. 4,499) and cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 by transacting with ICICI credit and debit cards.

