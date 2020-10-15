Samsung unveils new Pro Plus and EVO Plus SD cards

To complement the new video recording friendly features in cameras, Samsung has announced the new Pro Plus and Evo Plus lineup of SD cards. These new cards are built with speed, durability and reliability in mind with Pro Plus offering read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s respectively whereas Evo Plus boasts 100MB/s both ways. Both series are capable of smooth 4K playback and recording and comes in four storage options starting from 32GB to up to 256GB.

Moreover, both UHS-I cards are designed to withstand extreme temperature and are protected from water, temperature, x-rays, magnets and shocks. The SD cards are also drop-proof and wearout-proof, which can withstand a drop of up to five-meters and up to 10,000 swipes.

The cards are available from this month and are backed by a ten-year limited warranty.