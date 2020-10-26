Samsung UK will give a fresh coat of paint when you buy their Lifestyle TVs

A TV is not just for binge-watching TV shows, movies or sports but also an art piece. We are referring to Samsung’s Lifestyle TV range that consists of The Frame, The Serif and The Sero. According to Samsung, watching on these TVs should elicit “a positive emotional response,” which is why Samsung has announced a bespoke interior paint collection called the LivingColour in the UK.

These colours are designed to accompany Samsung’s Lifestyle TV range based on the colour psychology to complement the TV design and create the perfect backdrop.

Samsung is currently offering these LivingColour paints for free when one purchases any of these Lifestyle TVs from the Samsung KX Space in Kings Cross, London.

