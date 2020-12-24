Samsung TV Plus now available in 12 countries, more countries planned next year

Samsung has confirmed that its free video service, Samsung TV Plus is now available in more countries worldwide. Samsung has now expanded the availability of this service to a total of 12 countries, effectively giving over 60 million Samsung Smart TV owners content from leading broadcast networks, content creators and more.

The service is now available in Australia and Brazil, in addition to the existing markets like the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Korea.

But that’s not all. Samsung has also confirmed that the service will be introduced in new countries like Mexico, India, Sweden and more European countries. The exact timeline for these countries is uncertain but it will be available in 2021.

Samsung TV Plus service is also a CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree for Streaming.