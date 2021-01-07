Samsung unveils new TVs for 2021, including Neo QLED TVs

Samsung just announced its flagship TV lineup that will be launched later this year across the globe. The headlining products are the all-new display 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models that utilise the Neo QLED display technology.

Neo QLED is supposedly the evolution of QLED with Quantum Mini LED as the light source, which is said to be 1/40 the height of a conventional LED and has thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs. Now with the help of Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor, the TV has precise control of the LEDs that enable to watch content “as its meant to be seen”. Moreover, the Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps, brings improved HDR experience and upscaling capabilities that can upscale content to 4K or 8K irrespective of input quality.

The Neo QLED 4K features a thin bezel but the 8K comes with Infinity One Design, allowing a nearly bezel-less screen for an immersive viewing experience. It also has a new attachable Slim One Connect box that allows connecting all cables to one box for a cleaner look. The Neo QLED 8K also comes with audio features like Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro’s dynamic sound and SpaceFit Sound that analyzes the installed TV’s physical environment and outputs immersive sound tailored specifically to your space.

That’s not all. Most 2021 Samsung TVs will support Samsung Health and Smart Trainer that will analyse the user’s posture and other fitness data in real-time. The TVs also support Super Ultrawide GameView that gives gamers the option to play at wide 21:9 aspect ratio and ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio, a Game Bar to quickly monitor and adjust aspects of gameplay like aspect ratios, input lag, or connecting a headset. The TV also supports FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free gaming experience and for workaholics, there’s Google Duo and PC on TV feature.

The MicroLED TV line is getting consumer-friendly with the introduction of the new 99-inch display size, in addition to the recently announced 110-inch. Samsung has promised to bring smaller sizes by the end of this year.

Finally, it’s The Frame TV that has gotten slimmer that mirrors the “depth of a traditional picture frame.” It brings new attachable bezel options in five colour options along with Modern and Beveled customisable styles.