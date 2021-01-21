Samsung intros 870 EVO SATA SSD

Samsung has expanded its SATA-based SSD lineup with the 870 EVO. This new SSD series is targeted for both personal and professional use and promises improved speeds and sustained performance.

The Samsung 870 EVO uses Samsung’s latest V-NAND and controller that allows the drive to reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. Moreover, the drive’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels and in comparison with the 860 model, the new SSD delivers 30% better sustained performance.

The SSDs start from 250GB and goes up to 4TB and are backed by a 5-year warranty. The SSDs are now available in India at Rs. 3,599 for 250GB, Rs. 5,999 for 500GB, Rs. 10,999 for 1TB, Rs. 21,999 for 2TB and Rs. 43,999 for the 4TB model.