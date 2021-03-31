Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs are Wi-Fi 6E certified

Connectivity is an important feature for today’s Smart TVs and Samsung today confirmed that its Neo QLED 8K TVs – QN900A and QN800A are one of the first television sets to earn the Wi-Fi 6E certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance. What it means to the regular user is that these TVs can take advantage of the 6GHz frequency in addition to the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Moreover, the TVs support larger bandwidth loads, process faster multi-gigabit data and enable low latency, which is perfect when you are streaming 4K or 8K content on YouTube or any other video streaming app.

The Neo QLED TVs are the next-gen TVs from Samsung with Quantum Mini LEDs as the light source that promises an improved TV viewing experience.