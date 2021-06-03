Samsung Galaxy Book Go runs on the latest Snapdragon compute platforms

Samsung today added Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G to its notebook lineup that now runs on the latest Snapdragon compute platforms.

The regular Galaxy Book Go is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform with optional LTE support whereas the Galaxy Book Go 5G uses Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platform, allowing users to have an always-on, always connected Windows experience.

The 1.38kg device features a 14-inch Full HD display with RAM and storage options of 4GB or 8GB and 64GB or 128GB respectively. It has an HD webcam, Dolby Atmos speakers, 25W Type-C charging support, 802.11ac 2×2 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB ports, headphone jack and microSD card slot.

Since it’s a Samsung product, the Galaxy Book Go will talk seamlessly with other Galaxy devices like the Galaxy Tab S7 for dual-screen support with Second Screen, easy connection with Galaxy Buds or home automation with SmartThings.

Samsung will first sell the Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi and LTE versions in select markets from this month from $349 with the 5G variant releasing later this year.