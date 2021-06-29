Samsung unveils Second Screen Game Chair in Sweden

I had to recheck if this was an April Fools prank accidentally released in June but going by the press release and the video below, it is apparently not! Samsung in Sweden has announced a Second Screen Game Chair for sports fans. The pandemic has made it difficult for friends and family to watch sports together, which is where the Second Screen Game Chair comes in handy. It’s basically an armchair fitted with an adjustable arm to dock a Samsung tablet so that you can watch the game with your loved ones virtually.

Other details like pricing and availability are slim at the moment but Samsung has also published a DIY assembly guide for users who want to try it on their furniture.