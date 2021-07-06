Samsung offers complimentary subscription to a slew of Adobe Creative Cloud Apps

Samsung is running a promotion campaign wherein it is offering 60 days of complimentary subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud Apps like Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Adobe Spark Post, Adobe Photoshop Express, Adobe Premiere Rush and others. While Adobe Premiere Rush may not be available on all Samsung devices. These apps are available on Samsung Mobile devices and Tablets. Existing Adobe users, however, cannot avail of this complimentary offer.

After the free trial expiration, users will be billed as per the prevailing rates. The promotion period is long and expires on February 2023. Users need to download these applications from the Samsung Galaxy Store. To avail of Adobe app offers, users must also signup with a valid payment method for billing post the two-month promotional access.