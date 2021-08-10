Samsung intros 5nm chip for wearables

Samsung today announced Exynos W920, a new processor meant for wearable devices. Built on an advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process, the Exynos W920 comes with two ARM Cortex A55 cores for faster processing, ARM Mali-G68 GPU for graphics and an integrated LTE modem. The chip also integrates a low-power Cortex-M55 core for display that uses for notifications, missed call alerts and Always-on display.

Samsung says the Exynos W920 delivers 20 percent better CPU and 10 times better GPU performance compared to its predecessor and has a compact footprint, allowing smartwatches to house larger batteries.

The first Exynos W920 will power the upcoming Galaxy Watch that will run on the unified Wear platform developed jointly with Google.