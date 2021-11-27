Samsung unveils Galaxy A03 with upgraded cameras

Samsung has widened its budget smartphone range with the all-new Galaxy A03. The phone seems to be a slightly superior option to the previously announced Galaxy A03s but still targets customers looking for an affordable option. Admittedly, details about the price and availability of the Galaxy A03 is scant at the moment, Samsung’s infographic bares it all, at least hardware-wise.

The 9.1mm phone features an unspecified octa-core processor and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It comes with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and three storage options starting from 32GB and followed by 64GB and 128GB.

The phone has a large 5000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos support and dual cameras at the back with an f/1.8 48MP sensor handling the main camera duty along with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor whereas the front sports a 5MP f/2.2 sensor. The phone will sell in blue, black and red colours.