Samsung wins big at IDEA 2021

Samsung’s products are regular recipients of the world-renowned International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) and this year is no different. Samsung today announced that they have won 48 awards, which includes seven Silvers, three Bronzes and thirty-eight finalists.

The award has been hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) since 1980 and awards products with creative and innovative designs.

Some of the Samsung products that won are:

Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN900A) for its Infinity Screen design

Bespoke Cube air purifier (AX9500N) for enabling customers to customise the front-panel design

Bespoke Slim (VS6800AL) vacuum cleaner for its compact design

SmartThings Cooking for offering a one-stop culinary experience

The Frame TV for its Art Mode

The Premiere projector for enabling a theater-like experience at home

Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator for its flexible and personalised offerings

Click here to view the list of all the winners.