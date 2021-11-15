Galaxy A33 5G renders leaked

Just another day of leaks that includes a Samsung smartphone. This time it’s the mid-ranger from Galaxy A-series — Galaxy A33 5G that is expected to get the official treatment sometime in January next year. Going by the information published by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A33 5G is expected to feature a design similar to its costlier siblings, even the exclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack. If this happens, removal of the headphone jack will set a precedent for Samsung to exclude them from not only the premium Galaxy series but also the affordable ones in the future.

According to the leaked specs, the Galaxy A33 5G will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display, an unspecified quad-camera setup at the back, USB Type-C support and of course, 5G support.

There’s no information if Samsung plans to launch a 4G-only variant alongside this considering it will help bring the price down of the device in markets where 5G is yet to be launched.

