Samsung adds three new chips to Exynos Auto lineup

Samsung has announced the expansion of its Exynos Auto chips with three new products that delivers comprehensive infotainment solution, 5G connectivity and power management.

Exynos Auto V7: Designed for in-vehicle infotainment systems

First up is Exynos Auto V7 that goes alongside the Exynos Auto V9. It is designed for in-vehicle infotainment systems and is powered by an octa-core processor with 1.5-gigahertz (GHz) Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores, 11 Arm Mali G76 GPU cores and 32GB LPDDR4X RAM. The GPU is further segregated into two groups with three cores for cluster display and AR-HUD, and eight cores dedicated for central information display (CID) and others. Samsung says this physical separation allows the GPU to support multiple functions smoothly and efficiently. Moreover, the V7 also features an NPU for face, speech or gesture recognition features and three HiFi 4 audio processors for HiFi audio playback.

Safety is paramount in any vehicle and the Exynos Auto V7 is capable of supporting up to four displays and 12 camera inputs for drivers’ assistance and offers an improved imaging system with bad pixel correction, dynamic range compression and geometric distortion correction to provide noiseless and distortion-free images. There’s data protection as well, thanks to the isolated security processor for crypto operation and hardware key support using a one-time programmable (OTP) or physical unclonable function (PUF).

The ASIL-B compliant Exynos Auto V7 is currently in mass production and is used by Volkswagen for its In-Car Application-Server (ICAS) 3.1 that is used in conjunction with LG Electronics’ vehicle component solution to power their next-generation in-vehicle infotainment system.

5G Connectivity with Exynos Auto T5123

Currently in mass production, the Exynos Auto T5123 will add 5G connectivity to connected cars in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode. It can download data to speeds of up to 5.1 gigabits per second (Gbps) and is complemented with two Cortex-A55 CPU cores, a low-power high-performance LPDDR4x mobile DRAM and a built-in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

S2VPS01 is an ASIL-B Certified Power Management IC

The final product to be announced is a PMIC (Power Management IC). The S2VPS01 is designed to use with Exynos Auto V9 and V7 and is Samsung’s first automotive solution to be produced under the ISO 26262 functional safety process certification. The PMIC has also achieved an ASIL-B certification.

The S2VPS01 ensures a reliable in-vehicle infotainment system performance by regulating and rectifying the flow of electrical power. It package comes with highly efficient triple/dual-phase buck converters, and integrates a low-dropout regulator (LDO) and real-time clock (RTC). It also comes with various protection features like over voltage protection (OVP), under voltage protection (UVP), short circuit protection (SCP), over current protection (OCP), thermal shut down (TSD), clock monitoring and output stuck checks.