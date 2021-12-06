Galaxy A22 5G (SC-56B) focuses on ease of use, affordable price

NTT Docomo has started selling the Galaxy A22 5G (SC-56B) in Japan. For a price of 22,000 yen (approx. $200), the phone brings 5G connectivity at an affordable price but Samsung is pitching the device for its ease of use.

The phone has rounded corners for better grip and despite the large 5.8-inch HD+ screen, the phone supports easy mode operation. Easy mode has existed in Samsung phones before that offers a simpler user interface with large app icons and quick access to contacts and key features. Still find it difficult to use the smartphone? Along with the phone, Samsung bundles an easy guidebook (PDF version) or customers can call on the dedicated support to troubleshoot all their queries.

The Galaxy A22 5G variant sold in Japan is different from what Samsung sells internationally. It comes with a single 13MP camera at the back and 5MP at the front for selfies. The Android 11-running phone features MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded via the microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

The phone is IP rated for water and dust resistance and comes with a 4000mAh battery, FM Radio and FeliCa wallet support.

Galaxy A22 5G is available in black, white and red.

