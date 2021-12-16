Samsung adds memory solutions to its automotive chip lineup

Samsung has announced new memory solutions that will enable the next-generation infotainment and autonomous driving systems. The new lineup includes a 256GB AutoSSD, 2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 2GB DDR4 DRAM, and 128GB UFS storage.

The 256GB AutoSSD is a PCIe Gen3 NVMe ball grid array (BGA)-based SSD that features an in-house controller and firmware for optimized performance. The SSD boasts a sequential read speed of 2100MB/s and a sequential write speed of 300MB/s, which according to Samsung are seven and two times faster than today’s eMMC solution that most automobiles come with.

The 2GB GDDR6 DRAM, on the other hand, features up to a 14 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) data rate per pin that supports complex processing for an infotainment system and handle large amounts of autonomous driving data.

The new solutions adhere to the AEC-Q100 reliability standard that enables these chips to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +105°C.

The automobile sector is the next big area Samsung is focusing on. Last month, Samsung announced a new Exynos Auto SoC, 5G solution and an ASIL-B Certified Power Management IC.