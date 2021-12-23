PM1743 is Samsung’s first PCIe 5.0 Enterprise SSD

Samsung has kickstarted its CES-related announcements and shortly after announcing the HDR10+ GAMING standard, Samsung has confirmed the development of PM1743 SSD. Honoree of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, the PM1743 is Samsung’s first SSD meant for enterprise servers based on PCIe 5.0 interface along with Samsung V-NAND.

PCIe 5.0 offers some serious performance improvements over PCIe 4.0 and Samsung’s PM1743 will take advantage of that. PCIe 5.0 basically, doubles the bandwidth compared to the PCIe 4.0 standard to 32 gigatransfers per second (GT/s) and with the help of a proprietary controller, the PM1743 boasts a sequential read speed of up to 13,000MB/s and a sequential write speed of 6,600 MB/s. The input/output operations per second (IOPS) for random read speed stands at 2,500K whereas the write is at 250K IOPS, delivering almost double the speeds over the PCIe 4.0-based products.

In addition to speed, Samsung’s server-friendly SSD will be power efficient too, effectively lowering server and data center operating costs. According to Samsung, the improved power efficiency is 608MB/s per watt or over 30% power efficient compared to the previous generation.

The PM1743 is also expected to be the industry’s first PCIe 5.0 SSD with dual-port support that guarantees server operational stability and high availability, in case of a port failure and will have advanced security features like embedding a security processor and Root of Trust (RoT) along with Secure Boot in server systems. These features are generally available only at the server level.

Samsung is currently sampling the SSD with major players in the server and the chipset market and expects to start mass production of the hardware in Q1 2022.

The SSD will be available in a number of storage capacities ranging from 1.92TB to 15.36TB, in the conventional 2.5-inch form factor, as well as in a 3-inch EDSFF (E3.S).