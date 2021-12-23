Samsung’s select 2022 TVs, monitors will support HDR10+ GAMING standard

Samsung’s 2022 4K and 8K TVs and gaming monitors will support the new HDR10+ GAMING standard, the company has confirmed. The complete list of game titles and the HDR gameplay will be revealed at the CES 2022 early next month.

Samsung will also confirm the initial wave of products that will support the improved HDR standard for gaming but has confirmed the 2022 Neo QLED line starting with the Q70 TV series will support the standard.

Developed by HDR10+ Technologies, the HDR10+ GAMING standard aims to automate the calibration process so gamers don’t waste time configuring individual game settings. Game developers can get the necessary tools so gamers can enjoy a consistent HDR performance or a “true reference mode” on a HDR10+ GAMING-supported display, irrespective of whether they are playing on a console or a PC.

Game companies like Saber Interactive and Game Mechanic Studios are working on games that will support the standard. Saber Interactive’s Redout 2 and Pinball FX will be the first ones out of the gate to support the new HDR standard while Game Mechanic Studios will have Happy Trails and the Kidnapped Princess games. Both companies will showcase at the CES 2022.

Nvidia has also extended support for the HDR10+ GAMING standard. With a scheduled release of its drivers in 2022, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 Series, RTX 20 Series and GTX 16 Series GPUs will support the HDR standard.

We are extremely proud to announce that the new HDR10+ GAMING standard will be adopted by Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED line up with the Q70 TV series and above and gaming monitors, allowing users to enjoy a game-changing experience through cutting-edge visuals and richer, life-like images. Samsung will continue to invest in users’ viewing experiences as technology continues to advance and provide enhanced new features and capabilities. Seokwoo Yong, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics

HDR10+ was first introduced four years ago and has gained industry-wide support with 128 partners and over 4,000 devices.