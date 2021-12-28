Samsung rolls out One UI 4 update for Galaxy Z Fold2, S20, Note20 and more

It’s a good day today for Samsung users. After running into issues with the initial One UI 4 rollout for the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Flip3, Samsung seems to have solved the issue and restarted the rollout again.

As with all rollouts, this one too seems gradual and the updates for the S21 series, Fold3, and Flip3 are hitting different regions.

However, the bigger news is the rollout of Android 12 for older flagships like the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note20 series. Users in Switzerland using these devices can update their phones to the latest One UI. The update is limited to Swiss variants for now but will reach other markets in the coming weeks.

Samsung’s previous-gen foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold2 also received the upgrade. The F916BXXS2FULE build is limited to Europe and if you have not received it, you can manually check for the update by going in the software update menu under settings.

One UI 4 brings customization and privacy to the fore by offering granular customization options like choosing color palettes for different areas. It also comes with a privacy dashboard and improved security that lets users know if an app is accessing the phone’s camera or mic.