New Galaxy Tab A8 is launching soon in India

Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy Tab A8 is expanding to more markets, including India. Amazon India has posted a teaser page announcing the arrival of the affordable tablet that will launch next month.

The 6.9mm tablet is touted as the most powerful Galaxy Tab A tablet that comes with a 2GHz octa-core processor and an option of 3GB or 4GB RAM along with 32GB, 64GB or 128GB storage options. It features a 10.5-inch 1920×1200 (WUXGA) 16:10 display, Dolby Atmos supported quad-speakers, 8MP camera, 5MP front-facing camera, microSD card slot (up to 1TB) and 7040mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging support.

The tablet also comes with Samsung enhancements like Samsung Knox support, Samsung Kids, Samsung TV Plus, screen recorder and a few more.

Neither Samsung India nor Amazon have confirmed the exact launch date or the price but expect the tablet to be in the range of Rs. 18,000-20,000.

