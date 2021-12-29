Samsung adds French Door Refrigerators to its Bespoke range

Samsung’s customizable range of home appliances has now added French Door refrigerators, giving the freedom to customize 3-door, 4-door and Family Hub models. This makes every major type of refrigerator can get the special bespoke treatment, at least in the United States to match their home decor.

There will be 12 colors and two finishes — glass and steel — to choose from, allowing customers to mix and match over 1000 color combinations. Colors like White, Gray, Pink, Charcoal, Morning Blue, Clementine and Sunrise Yellow will be available for the glass finish whereas the steel one includes new colors like Tuscan, Matte Black, Navy, Emerald Green and Stainless Steel.

The Bespoke French Door refrigerators also bring Samsung’s cooling improvements like the Beverage Center and Dual Auto Ice Maker giving quick access to cold drinks, while the FlexZone helps to keep ingredients fresh at the optimal temperature.

The upcoming 2022 Family Hub model also gets improved smart features like the Smart TV Plus service support, allowing users to stream TV content on the fridge’s display, support for Alexa voice assistance and improved internal camera that keeps track on the food inside the refrigerator along with its expiration date.

Samsung will showcase the Bespoke range at the CES 2022 that not only includes the new refrigerators but also the recently announced Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner and Bespoke Washer and Dryer.