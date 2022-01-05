The Freestyle is a portable projector from Samsung

Samsung continues its CES launches with The Freestyle portable projector. True to its name, The Freestyle offers flexibility and freedom to use however you want — it can be used as a projector, a portable speaker or an ambient lighting device.

Weighing just 830g, The Freestyle comes with a 180-degree cradle that helps the device to project in any direction, any angle and with full auto keystone and auto-leveling support, The Freestyle will adjust the picture projection to any surface.

The Freestyle supports Full HD resolution and HDR with up to 100-inches in projection size and comes with smart features that brings casting and streaming services support and is one of the few portable projectors that are certified by “global major OTT partners”.

Don’t need video projection? The Freestyle can be used as a smart wireless speaker that supports multiple voice assistants and can project visual effects on a wall after analyzing the music. Moreover, The Freestyle also offers mood lighting effect with its ambient mode and translucent lens cap.

Finally, the thing that makes The Freestyle truly portable is the fact that it supports external power source like power banks (USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above). Of course, you can still connect to a wall plug but it can also be attached to a desk lamp or an E26 light socket via an additional accessory.

The Freestyle is up for pre-order in the US for $899.99.

