Samsung shows off foldable displays of the future

If you thought the current set of foldable devices were exciting, Samsung has something special in store for us. Samsung Display at the CES 2022 was showing off a few foldable display concepts that have the potential to power our future devices.

The Flex S concept shows the device folding like the letter ‘S’. This lets a smartphone-sized device transform into a tablet bigger than what we see on the Galaxy Z Fold. The Flex G concept, on the other hand, does the inward fold that hides the display completely and protects it when not in use.

The Flex Slidable concept features an extendable display that hides or reveals the extra few inches of screen real estate with a slide or a touch of a button.

The Flex Note is the final piece of the foldable puzzle. It’s basically a large display that folds and works like a laptop but extending it fully will give a single large screen to work on.

As before, these are concepts, which may or may not see the light of day and varies on a lot of factors for it to be commercialized. However, if I were to guess, Flex S & Flex G looks closer to reality.

