Samsung releases Earnings Guidance for Q4 2021

Samsung has announced its earnings guidance for the recently concluded quarter. According to the figures based on K-IFRS, Samsung’s Q4 2021 consolidated sales will be in the range of 76 trillion Korean won while the operating profit will hover in the range of 13.8 trillion won. The estimates also include the one-time special bonus payment made to employees.

While Samsung will report the final figures later this month, the guidance does put the quarter on the positive side for Samsung when comparing it year-on-year (YoY) that recorded an operating profit of 9.05 trillion won over sales of 61.55 trillion won. However, comparing this estimate with the preceding quarter shows a reduction in profit but an increase in sales. Q3 2021 figures stood at 15.82 trillion won on sales of 73.98 trillion won.

Samsung publishes an earnings guidance before the actual quarterly report for the media, investors, and analysts to give them a preliminary insight into the company’s performance.