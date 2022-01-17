Samsung introduces a Dishwasher designed for Indian Kitchens

At the ongoing Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale, Samsung India has announced a new dishwasher model that is specifically designed for cookware used in Indian Kitchens.

The Samsung Dishwasher (DW60M5042) boasts two finishes and supports the IntensiveWash program that is designed to remove excess grease, oil, and burn stains and deep cleans the soiled utensils (even kadhais) by increasing the water temperature to 70C and kills 99.99% of bacteria.

Moreover, the dishwasher comes with features like a stainless tub to keep the dishwashing noise to a minimum and be durable at the same time. It lets users adjust the height of the rack to fit in large utensils like kadhai and pans; has a smart leakage sensor that stops the washing if there’s a water spill and a wide LED display for control and settings.

Samsung is selling a single dishwasher in two different fingerprint-resistant finishes with the white variant priced at Rs. 35,990 and the stainless steel silver finish at Rs. 38,990. Both dishwashers are also eligible for extra discounts, cashback, EMI, and a “No Questions Asked” return policy. However, the Amazon listing only mentions replacement, so you might want to check on that before making the purchase.

Buy from Amazon

DW60M5042FW (White)

DW60M5042FS (Stainless Steel Silver)