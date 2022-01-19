Samsung Display promo shows Flex S concept

Samsung Display has published a promo video and interestingly it shows off the future foldable concepts that Samsung displayed recently at the CES 2022. The video shows off the Flex S prototype and possibly a CGI’d Flex Slidable concept.

The video markets Samsung’s Diamond Pixel technology that the company uses in a number of its devices. In fact, Samsung introduced the Diamond Pixel back in 2013 with the Galaxy S4 series and has evolved for newer devices like the Galaxy Z Fold3 with the integration of a Round Diamond Pixel.

According to Samsung, a Diamond Pixel is structurally similar to the human eye and is designed with color sensitivity in mind, which results in better-looking pictures with improved legibility.

