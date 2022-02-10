Samsung expands the tablet lineup with three Galaxy Tab S8 devices

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked was not just about the Galaxy S22/S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In fact, the Korean company also announced a trio of tablets in its premium Galaxy Tab S8 series. The lineup includes the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet that is touted to be the “biggest, boldest display and most powerful performance Galaxy Tab S”.

Productivity is key with the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which is why Samsung says the tablets offer improved video conferencing experience with ultra-wide front cameras and three-mic setup. The tablets also support Samsung features like DeX, Second Screen and Multi-Active Windows.

The Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch TFT display (2560×1600 WQXGA) while the Tab S8+ amps it up with a higher-resolution 2800 x 1752 (WQXGA+) Super AMOLED 120Hz screen. The Tab S8 Ultra takes the screen size further and measures a whopping 14.6-inch with 2960×1848 (WQXGA+) resolution support and 120Hz refresh rate. The Ultra variant is not only one of the biggest tablets from Samsung but is also one of the first tablets to come with a notch.

The tablets are powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor along with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The storage varies between 128GB and 256GB for the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ while the S8 Ultra will sell with 512GB. All models support microSD card slot. The Galaxy S8 Ultra will also have a special variant that will add 16GB of RAM.

On the camera side, the rear is the same configuration of 13MP+6MP ultra-wide for all the models but differs on the front with a 12MP ultra-wide on the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ whereas dual 12MP cameras on the S8 Ultra.

Other features include S Pen support, quad stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, 4K video recording, 8K video playback, optional LTE and running the latest version of Android with a promise of four generations of Android OS and 5 years of security updates.

Just like the phones, the tablets will go on sale from February 25 in select European markets, US and South Korea.