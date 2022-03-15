Samsung to unveil new Galaxy A phones on Mar 17

Now that the Galaxy S series has been released, Samsung can concentrate on its other series. The Korean company has confirmed that they will unveil some new devices in the Galaxy A series on March 17.

The Galaxy A series is a level down from Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S, however, we are not sure what and how many phones will be announced. The recent rumors suggest Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 could be on the agenda along with the Galaxy A33.

Samsung did say the “new Galaxy A series devices are designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone.”

Whatever that is, we’ll know soon in a matter of days. You will be able to stream the event from the link below.

YouTube Link