$700 Smart Monitor M8 gets four new colors

Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 which was announced at the CES earlier this year will also sell in Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green colors.

The 32-inch smart monitor builds on its predecessor and is now slimmer at just 11.4mm and brings a multitude of features that enhances its functionality to more than just a monitor. The monitor supports famous OTT apps so users can enjoy content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV without having to connect to an external device and can be controlled with remote control.

The 4K monitor also adds features to keep productivity seekers happy. The Workspace User Interface ensures users can connect to Windows or Mac PC wirelessly and even support Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 365 service. Moreover, the monitor also supports SlimFit Cam, which is magnetic and removable, allowing users to conduct video calls or meetings with ease. Google Duo works out of the box.

Completing the features trifecta are the smart home features. It comes with the SmartThings Hub that lets users connect IoT devices wirelessly and far-field microphones for voice assistants like Bixby or Amazon Alexa.

The Smart Monitor M8 is now on pre-order globally with the Unites States getting it first for $700 while South Korea gets it next month for 850,000 won.