Samsung introduces Rugged T7 Shield Portable SSD

We are not sure why Samsung’s T7 Shield Portable SSD’s design resembles an Indian detergent soap bar but we are not complaining about the product’s usability. The T7 Shield Portable SSD completes Samsung’s trifecta of T7 portable SSDs with a regular one, T7 Touch with a fingerprint sensor and now a rugged portable SSD in a credit-card design.

The chassis is designed to withstand external abuse, making the T7 Shield shock-resistant from drops of up to 3 meters and is IP65 certified making the drive resistant from water and dust.

Since there’s an SSD under the hood, there’s no compromise on the performance. Based on the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard, the T7 Shield delivers a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s, making the drive twice as fast as its predecessor, T5. Samsung has also worked to keep the heat to a minimum so that the drive does not throttle performance while transferring large files.

The T7 Shield is not equipped with a fingerprint sensor but it does come with 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep the data protected and can be managed via Samsung’s Magician Software.

The T7 Shield is now available in India in 1TB and 2TB variants for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 22,999 respectively.