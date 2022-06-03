Samsung, NAVER brings first private 5G network to South Korea

Samsung and NAVER Cloud have teamed up to launch South Korea’s first private 5G network. Aimed to power NAVER’s cloud-based autonomous mobile robots, the private network has been deployed at NAVER’s new second headquarters — 1784 that will help facilitate employees throughout the building.

As one of the first use cases, Samsung’s private 5G network will act as a “shared brain” or a neural network for the cloud-based autonomous mobile robots enabling the controlling of many robots simultaneously. The robots will serve as assistants in the building that will deliver packages, coffee and lunch boxes to the employees on three floors, which will eventually be expanded to the entire 36-story building in the future, provided this 40-robot experiment is successful.

The private 5G network takes advantage of Samsung’s Compact Core and 5G radios that include an optimized uplink allocation feature, doubling the upload capabilities of today’s commercial 5G radios. Moreover, these new radios help enterprises with optimal frequency use by leveraging New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) technology, allowing devices or end-users to connect to mid-band and mmWave frequencies simultaneously.