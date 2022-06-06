Samsung’s latest Odyssey gaming monitors are launching in more markets

Samsung today confirmed the expanded availability of its 2022 Odyssey G85NB, G75NB and G40B gaming monitors to more markets. The Odyssey Neo G8 (G85NB) was first introduced at the CES earlier this year and takes the crown for being the world’s first and fastest 32-inch monitor that supports 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The monitor takes advantage of Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED technology for improved color reproduction and precise bright and dark scenes, thanks to Quantum HDR 2000 support. Moreover, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free gaming and CoreSync which changes color on the monitor’s back based on the colors on the screen. The Odyssey Neo G8 has a matte display, height-adjustable stand and VESA support.

The Odyssey Neo G7 (G75NB) is in many ways similar to the Odyssey Neo G8 with its support for Quantum Mini LED, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Quantum HDR 2000, CoreSync, 4K resolution, 1000R curved VA panel and a million-to-one contrast ratio but this 32-incher differs in refresh rate. The Odyssey Neo G7 comes with a 165Hz refresh rate coupled with 1ms response time.

Finally, the Odyssey G4 (G40B) is a Full HD monitor that comes in 25- and 27-inch screen sizes. It offers the same refresh rate of240Hz as the Neo G8 along with 1ms response time. The monitor features an IPS panel that supports HDR10 and boasts AMD FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC compatibility for improved gameplay.

The monitors will go on sale globally throughout this month.