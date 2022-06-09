Play Halo, Forza on Samsung TV without an Xbox console

Confused? Don’t be because Samsung and Microsoft have teamed up to allow streaming of Xbox games without having to connect to an Xbox console. This is enabled via the Samsung Gaming Hub app and all a user needs is Samsung’s latest 2022 Smart TV like the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs (or the 2022 Smart Monitor Series), Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and access to a stable high-speed internet connection.

With Xbox Cloud Gaming, 2022 Samsung Smart TV owners can play the over 100 titles like the Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more. Don’t have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription? Microsoft says users can try Fortnite which can be played on the cloud gaming platform without any membership.

The games can be played via any Bluetooth-enabled controller or you can use the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller, or Sony’s DualSense controller.

Samsung Gaming Hub is powered by Tizen and supports other streaming platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and Utomik.