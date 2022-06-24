Samsung today unveiled the ISOCELL HP3, making the 200MP image sensor one of the industry’s smallest at 0.56-micrometer (μm)-pixels.

The ISOCELL HP3 features 200 million pixels in a 1/1.4” optical format that reduces about 20 percent reduction in camera module surface area and theoretically enable smartphone manufacturers to keep their devices slim. When it comes to auto-focus performance, all the pixels in the sensor are equipped with auto-focusing capabilities, thanks to Super QPD. It also uses a single lens over four-adjacent pixels to detect the phase differences in both horizontal and vertical directions.

On the video front, just like current generation sensors, it allows users to take videos in 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps) or 4K at 120fps, but with the Super QPD solution, the sensor will allow users to take movie-like cinematic footage.

ISOCELL HP3 uses the Smart-ISO Pro feature for the dynamic range. This tech combines image information from Low and High ISO mode to create HDR images. The upgraded version of the technology comes with a triple ISO mode — Low, Mid and High — that further widens the sensor’s dynamic range.

The final piece of the HP3 puzzle is the low-light performance and with Tetra2pixel technology, users can expect improved low-light performance. It combines four pixels into one that simulates a large-sized pixel sensor to take brighter images in low-light areas.

Samsung is currently sampling ISOCELL HP3 with customers and will begin mass production later this year.