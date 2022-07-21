Samsung to reveal new foldable devices on Aug 10

Samsung has announced a new Unpacked event on August 10 and just as expected, foldable devices are on the agenda. The teaser shows off a foldable device being opened and it’s anyone’s guess that Samsung could announce the new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones with improved features and much better reliability.

Samsung is also expected to announce the new Galaxy Watch that made its leaked appearance, earlier this month.

Nevertheless, it is going to be yet another power-packed Unpacked event and Samsung will stream it live on its YouTube channel at 9 AM ET.