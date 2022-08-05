Gamers can play over 1000 games on Samsung’s Gaming Hub service

Samsung’s big news yesterday for its Gaming Hub service came in the way of a support announcement for Amazon Luna. In short, Samsung’s video game streaming service now supports Amazon’s cloud gaming service (US for now), in addition to existing service providers like Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and Utomik.

This is good news for 2022 Samsung Smart TVs and Smart Monitor Series users as the supported games tally on Samsung Gaming Hub now surpasses over 1000 games.

Samsung Gaming Hub is a promising and an innovative service that started rolling out in late June. With a fast and stable internet connection and Samsung Gaming Hub, users can login to their preferred gaming service accounts and start playing their favorite instantaneously without the need of an actual PC or a console.

All a user needs is a Bluetooth controller or can use any service’s respective controller, which can be used through Gaming Hub’s controller passthrough technology.