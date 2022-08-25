Current set of PCIe 4.0 SSDs are fast as it is but if you are looking for something more, Samsung has announced the 990 PRO line of SSDs. Admittedly, not as fast as Samsung’s PCIe 5.0 Enterprise SSD but the 990 PRO promises sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and 6,900 MB/s respectively while the random read/write speeds are at 1,400K and 1,550K IOPS.

Blistering speeds are due to Samsung’s latest V-NAND and a new proprietary controller, which Samsung claims is up to 55% improvement in random performance compared to the last year’s 980 PRO. Suited for creative intensive work and gaming, Samsung says when tested Luminous Productions’ upcoming Forspoken game, the map loading time was about one second, compared to four seconds for a SATA SSD and 28 seconds for a hard disk drive (HDD).

Samsung 990 PRO SSD Packaging

Furthermore, Samsung’s new nickel-coated controller ensures lower power consumption by up to 50% compared to the 980 PRO and reliable thermal management with a heat spreader label and Dynamic Thermal Guard technology. Samsung also offers this SSD with a heatsink that is useful for gaming consoles like PS5.

The 990 PRO is expected to go on sale in October with the 1TB version selling for $179 and the 2TB SSD for $309. The 4TB variant will be available from next year.

